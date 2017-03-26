Man, woman involved in apparent murder-suicide near Henderson identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man and woman involved in what Henderson police are calling a murder-suicide.

Holly Ann Guillen, 54, and Andres Guillen, 55, were found by a passer-by Thursday afternoon about a mile south of the M Resort.

Andres was found in the desert area unresponsive, Holly and a silver Chevrolet Cruze were found nearby.

Henderson police are calling their deaths an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies were found with gunshot wounds near East Larson Lane and Gilespie Street.

Emergency personnel declared the man and the woman dead at the scene.

Henderson police have not specified which person is believed to have killed the other.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.