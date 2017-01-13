North Las Vegas police investigate possible homicide

North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Police said the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Donna Street, near Cartier Avenue.

Arriving personnel located a 21-year-old woman and declared her dead at the scene, North Las Vegas spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an assailant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

