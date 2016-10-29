Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a woman who died from multiple gunshot wounds in the central valley early Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Jevon Darrell Hudson, 39, in connection with the case Friday, Clark County booking logs show. Hudson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder.

Clark County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the woman killed as Moinee Wade, 28.

The Las Vegas woman was found dead about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of View Drive and Quartz Lane, just northeast of Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Wade was shot once in the stomach. Police said they believe the shooter stood over her as she lay bleeding and shot her again in the head.

She was pronounced dead on the sidewalk, where the shooter left her.

The Clark County coroner has ruled her death a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. Several witnesses heard gunshots but didn’t see the shooting, police said.

