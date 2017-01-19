Posted Updated 

Teen suspect in fatal shooting of former Chaparral football player to be tried as an adult

Richard Nelson (Missouri State University)

From left top row, Richard Nelson Sr. holds Ratesia Nelson and Roxanne Bruce holds Raytion Nelson. From left bottom row, Richard Nelson Jr. stands next to Oniesha Coleman. (Oniesha Coleman)

Rickey Nichols, cousin and roommate of fallen Missouri State football player Richard Nelson, shows Nelson's jersey in their dorm room on campus in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016. (Ryan Welch for Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Nelson's sister Oniesha Coleman, left and his mother Roxanne Bruce pose for a photo in the family home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Missouri State University freshman and football player was fatally shot late Saturday trying to protect his sister. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A crowd gathers at a vigil in honor of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas. Nelson was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

2016 photo of Richard Nelson and his girlfriend Christina Martinez. (Christina Martinez)

2016 photo of Richard Nelson and his girlfriend Christina Martinez. (Christina Martinez)

Tianna Thomas, 37 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Roxanne Bruce, Richard Nelson's mother, speaks to reporters at her home on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Sandy Lopez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JournalismSandy

The home of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Nelson was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A football that people passed around and signed at a vigil in honor of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas. Nelson was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A day after 17-year-old Richard Newsome surrendered to police to face a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Richard Nelson, police said Newsome has been certified as an adult and will be prosecuted in the adult justice system.

Newsome was initially booked Tuesday into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said he was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where adults awaiting prosecution are held.

The teen murder suspect’s mother, Tiana Thomas, 37, also surrendered to police Tuesday. She was wanted on an accessory charge in the case because she was at the scene of Nelson’s fatal shooting and reportedly drove her son, Newsome, away from the scene.

Thomas was charged with one count of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender and booked into the Clark County Detention Center with a bail of $5,000. Jail records show that Thomas was released Wednesday.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot about 7:35 p.m. after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Family members told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Nelson, a former Chaparral High School football player, wasn’t the kind of person to seek trouble but that in the moment, he was determined to protect his older sister.

“He was just shielding me from them,” Nelson’s sister, Oniesha Coleman, said Wednesday. “He was just trying to stop them from hurting me, and he was trying to make sure I was safe — that the rest of us were safe. The coward shot him in his chest, and as he ran he shot him in his back.”

The Missouri State University freshman and football player was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information about Nelson’s death may contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 