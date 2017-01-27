Woman shot to death Wednesday in northeast Las Vegas identified

A woman found dead from gunshot wounds in her northeast valley residence early Wednesday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Jasmine Rochell Haley, 39, of Las Vegas, was found with gunshot wounds in her residence in the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive near Pecos and Alexander roads about 1:30 a.m., according to Las Vegas police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday.

Metro’s investigation indicates that a gathering occurred at the residence before the shooting. Haley’s roommate left the gathering and returned a short time later to find her shot, police said.

The coroner’s office ruled Haley’s death a homicide due to gunshot wounds in the head and neck.

No arrests have been made, and the motive is unknown.

