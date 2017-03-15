ICE agents arrest 14 undocumented immigrants in Las Vegas as part of three-state sweep

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 14 foreign nationals last week in Las Vegas during what the agency described as a routine operation targeting at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives.

The five-day operation, which ended Friday, yielded 61 arrests, mostly in Nevada but also in California and Idaho. Fifty-five of those arrested had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses and domestic violence, the agency said in a statement.

Some of those arrested will be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation, and others will be processed for removal from the U.S. Individuals with outstanding deportation orders will be subject to immediate removal from the country, ICE said.

Mexican nationals made up the bulk of the arrests with 45 cases. Reno had the largest number of arrests during the operation, but enforcement actions took place in 11 communities.

ARREST TOTALS BY CITY/COMMUNITY

Reno: 25

Las Vegas: 14

Sparks: 5

Stead: 4

Elko: 3

Winnemucca: 3

Lovelock: 2

Truckee, California: 2

Battle Mountain: 1

Portola, California: 1

Sun Valley, Idaho: 1

