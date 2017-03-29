Inmate walks away from Stewart Conservation Camp in Northern Nevada

A 49-year-old minimum security inmate walked away from a conservation camp near Carson City Tuesday afternoon.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Martin Eric Joseph was working at Stewart Conservation Camp, near Northern Nevada Correctional Center, when he left the camp. Department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said authorities think Joseph was picked up and driven from the property, although no vehicle description was available. He was last seen about 3 p.m.

Joseph is 6-foot, 225 pounds with hazel eyes and dark hair, although he often shaves his head.

The department encouraged anyone with information to call 911.

Joseph was serving a sentence for grand larceny of a vehicle, according to the department. He began at the Department of Corrections in December 2014 and was approved for parole in 2015 but was returned to corrections after violating his parole. Keast said he’s worked at the conservation camp since March 2016.

The camp is for minimum security inmates who are expected to be released within two years, the department said.

Two minimum security inmates walked away from Jean Conservation Camp on Sunday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.