Judge revokes probation of ex-Nevada prison guard who smuggled contraband

A former Nevada prison guard convicted of a smartphone smuggling plot involving notorious Strip shooter Ammar Harris is heading to prison after his probation was revoked Wednesday.

Derland Blake, 32, of North Las Vegas was sentenced in January 2015 to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to smuggling phones and other contraband into High Desert State Prison

Blake’s probation was revoked after he was charged with new crimes. He is now facing three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. District Judge Kathleen Delaney revoked his probation and sent him to state prison for one to three years.

An arrest warrant for Blake on lewdness charges was issued in August in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

