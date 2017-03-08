Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police investigating incident involving man with knife

Las Vegas police respond to a domestic violence incident in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a domestic violence incident involving a man with a large knife in the southwest valley.

Police responded about 12:10 p.m. to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Diskin Elementary School was on lockdown as of 12:45 p.m., Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said.

Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Rainbow Boulevard and Tenaya Way. People should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 