Las Vegas police looking for man who bit off part of victim’s thumb

A man who bit off part of his victim’s thumb during a violent fight in January is still at large, Las Vegas police said.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded about 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 15 to the area of East Flamingo Road and South Eastern avenue for reports of a violent fight. The victim suffered severe injuries, police said in a statement.

Metro’s investigation showed that the altercation began after a verbal confrontation between the suspect and victim. During the fight, the suspect bit off part of the victim’s right thumb, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds, according to Metro.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts may call Metro’s investigations section at 702-828-8242 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

