Las Vegas toddler almost dies at hands of mother’s boyfriend, police records show

A 3-year-old girl almost died after she was repeatedly punched in the stomach by her mother’s boyfriend, police records say.

Mauricio Paras, 27, had been babysitting the toddler and her 5-year-old brother, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest reports show. When the child’s mother returned home from work, she found her daughter limp on the couch with bruises on her stomach.

The child’s mother took her daughter to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was revived with lifesaving measures.

Hospital staff reported to Metro that the girl had red and purple bruising on her abdomen, leg, right cheek and forehead. Paras told police he hit the girl five times.

He faces three counts of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.