Man dies after shooting in western Las Vegas home

Metro is investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in the west valley.

Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a residence on the 1300 block of Sun Point Drive near North Jones Boulevard for reports of a man shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Arriving officers located an adult male on the ground outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

As officers were trying to help the man, the suspect returned to the scene and was detained. The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

The investigation indicates the man and an adult female were confronted by the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Lewis, inside of a local restaurant, police said. Both the man and Lewis were reportedly in a dating relationship with the female, police said.

Lewis later came to the home where the victim was visiting, and a fight occurred between the two men. Police said Lewis shot the other man, who stumbled outside before collapsing, police said.

Lews was arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin has been notified.

This is the 139th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

