Man faces hate crime, battery charges after altercation at Las Vegas taco shop

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an altercation involving a racial slur at a southeast valley Roberto’s Taco Shop.

Ronnie Rosario, 21, was arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and hate crime, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

A woman was in the Roberto’s drive-thru, 6355 E. Russell Road, about 3 a.m. Monday when she heard a man use a racial slur, Las Vegas police said.

Police said she confronted the man in front of the shop, and he hit her in the face with a hard plastic sign. She went to the hospital for a cut above her eye.

