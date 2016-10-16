Man linked to Las Vegas stabbing shot to death in Michigan

A man wanted in connection with a slaying Tuesday in Las Vegas was fatally shot Friday night at his wife’s Michigan home, authorities said.

Grand Traverse sheriff’s deputies in northwestern Michigan were called just after 10:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting in Long Lake Township, a civil township near Traverse City.

They arrived to find that 30-year-old David Peretiatko had been shot to death.

Peretiatko’s 23-year-old wife, Ashley, had been shot in the hand and face, but was taken to a local hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.

According to the release, the couple, who had two children together but did not have custody of them, had been living on the West Coast before Ashley Peretiatko “returned home to the Jack’s Trail residence” in early October.

“Based on reports from the Las Vegas Police Department it is believed that David Peretiatko committed a homicide in Las Vegas on or about October 11, 2016 by luring a victim in to a hotel room and stabbing the victim,” the release read. “David Peretiatko then stole the victim’s vehicle.”

Las Vegas police confirmed that Peretiatko was the man they were looking for in connection with the stabbing death near UNLV. Police described the person of interest in that investigation as a tall, white man 25 to 35 years old with a medium build, dark, short hair and a close-cropped beard.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported Tuesday that the car of the man killed — a silver 2015 Honda Fit with a Nevada license plate — was missing. The sheriff’s release out of Traverse City did not say whether they found the missing car.

According to the Grand Traverse sheriff’s office, Las Vegas police called Ashley Peretiatko’s father after the stabbing and told him that David Peretiatko might be on his way to Traverse City.

Sometime Friday, a sergeant with the sheriff’s office in Michigan received information that David Peretiatko might be headed to the home where his wife was staying, and that the FBI had reason to believe he was in northern Illinois at the time of the phone call.

When the Michigan sergeant called Ashley Peretiatko’s father to update him, the father told the sergeant David Peretiatko was at the residence and had been shot. Ashley Peretiatko’s mother, who was at the residence where her daughter and son—in-law were shot, also called to report the shooting.

“No arrests have been made at this time and information will be released as it becomes appropriate,” the release said.

The sheriff’s office is awaiting information from an autopsy, witness interviews and crime lab results, the release said.

