Man in vet office robbery attempt identified, booked on several charges

A man arrested after an attempted-robbery-turned-police-shooting at an animal hospital Monday has been identified.

Metropolitan Police Department jailed Ronald Hassan Clark, 46, on several charges at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Clark was booked into Clark County Detention Center on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as counts of robbery, robbery with an enhanced deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun, shooting a gun within a prohibited structure or vehicle and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Police also booked Clark on an unrelated previous misdemeanor charge.

Metro arrested a man Monday night after a two-hours-long barricade situation at an apartment within two miles of West Flamingo Animal Hospital, 5445 W. Flamingo Road.

Police said a man with a black semi-automatic handgun tried to rob the animal hospital about 2:30 p.m. Monday. An off-duty officer, who was also armed, happened to be in the lobby with his pet and tried to intervene, police said.

After a nearly 40-second fight with the suspect, which Metro Capt. John McGrath described Monday night as a “violent struggle,” the officer shot twice at the suspect.

It remained unclear Wednesday morning if the man was injured during the fight, nor was it clear whether the man fired his gun, which police said he dropped and left at the scene. The officer was treated at a local hospital for cuts and scrapes on his head, police said.

