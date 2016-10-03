Nevada to receive $22m in grant awards to assist crime victims

Nevada will receive more than $22 million in grant awards from the Justice Department to provide financial assistance and services to crime victims in fiscal 2016, Nevada U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden announced Monday.

“This is the highest amount of funding ever provided to the State of Nevada to help victims of crimes and programs that support them,” Bogden said in a statement.

The awards were made from the Crime Victims Fund, which receives the majority of its money from fines paid by federal criminal offenders, according to the statement.

Funds for crime victim assistance will be competitively awarded by the state of Nevada to community-based organizations that provide direct services to victims. Funding is provided to domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, child abuse victims’ programs and other initiatives.

The crime victim compensation funds work similarly to private insurance, providing reimbursement to, or on behalf of, crime victims for expenses such as medical costs, mental health counseling, funeral and burial costs, and lost wages.

Those seeking more information about Nevada’s victim compensation and assistance efforts may contact the State of Nevada Department of Administration Victims of Crimes Program at 702-486-2740 in Southern Nevada or 775-688-2900 in Northern Nevada.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.