North Las Vegas police looking for possible witness to November assault

North Las Vegas police say they need help finding a man who may have witnessed an assault last year.

A woman reported being assaulted near Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Nov. 29. Police believe a white man in his late 20s may have information about the crime.

The man is about 6 feet tall and 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and blond hair worn in a ponytail. The man also has many tattoos, some of superheros, on his arms or hands.

Anyone with information about the man or the assault case may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

