North Las Vegas police release name of officer involved in shooting

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Thursday released the name of the officer involved in a Jan. 3 shooting.

Sgt. Michael Booker, 40, was involved in the incident that began about 9 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of Statz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The shooting happened while the SWAT team was working a separate barricade incident that stemmed from a domestic call, Patty said. That domestic call turned into a barricade situation when the suspect refused to leave the home.

During the barricade, various SWAT members worked perimeter posts, sealing off bystanders from a possible line of fire. At that time that Booker was approached by a man driving north on the 2200 block of Ellis Street, just west of the barricade street.

“We believe that the SWAT operator at one point perceived a threat,” Patty said. “He discharged his firearm.”

The man driving the vehicle was struck by gunfire just after midnight Tuesday and taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Booker, a 10-year veteran of North Las Vegas police, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

It is unknown if the driver had any connection to the barricade incident, police said. Police were able to arrest the original barricaded man just after midnight Tuesday.

This was the first officer-involved shooting of 2017 for the North Las Vegas police.

