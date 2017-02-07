Object thrown into southeast Las Vegas apartment starts fire

An unknown object was thrown through an apartment window, setting curtains on fire and prompting a building evacuation at a complex in the southeast valley Tuesday morning.

Arriving units with Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire departments saw fire and smoke coming from a unit at Paradise Square Apartments on Harrison Drive near East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said he had no idea what was thrown through the glass window but whatever it was caught the curtains on fire in the apartment.

As a result, authorities evacuated eight apartments in the building, 4785 Harrison Drive.

“It’s certainly looking like an intentional act,” Gordon said. “We’re not going to rule anything out.”

He said it was too early in the investigation to determine a motive for the incident. Police were working to find whoever was responsible.

The fire department is investigating the fire’s cause. Firefighters fought the fire offensively and doused the flames by 1:46 a.m., a department release later said. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to other units.

ARMOR, which houses Metro’s bomb unit, was responding to the complex early Tuesday.

The unit will determine what exactly was thrown into the apartment, he said.

Gordon said he didn’t anticipate the unit’s work to require further evacuations.

There were two adult women and an infant inside the targeted apartment, Gordon said, and they escaped. The American Red Cross assisted them with temporary shelter.

Everybody else returned to their apartments, he said.

The two women were not injured. The infant was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

