Police trying to coax shooter out of downtown house

Police have barricaded a neighborhood between East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street near South Bruce Street after receiving reports of a person shooting a gun and refusing to leave a house.

The area remained barricaded at 2:45 a.m. Dozens of emergency vehicles converged around the neighborhood, rousing neighbors and residents from houses and nearby apartment complexes.

Several neighbors near Bruce and Lewis Avenue reported hearing police using a bullhorn to coax the person to leave the house.

We know you’re in there. … Come out with your hands up. You have my word nobody is going to hurt you if you come outside, the voice on the bullhorn said.

Amanda Kennon, 38, who lives on Bruce Street, said she came home from her job about 10 p.m. to see the street had been taped off. The mother of three said her kids were in her house sleeping, but police wouldn’t let her drive past the barricade. Kennon and a few other neighbors waiting were outside the 7-11 near the corner of Fremont and Bruce.

Kennon said she’d seen police action in the neighborhood before, but never like the one late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Other neighbors reported hearing gunshots late Wednesday morning.

