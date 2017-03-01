Las Vegas police ask for public’s help to identify suspect in attempted robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who tried to violently rob a woman in the southwest valley in January.

On Jan. 18, the woman was followed by a man as she entered a Walgreens at 4930 Blue Diamond Road at about 1:30 p.m., Metro said.

The man waited for her to exit the store before grabbing her purse and pulling her to the ground. He is described as a young black man about 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The man then entered a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot and fled, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman was suffering from bruising and abrasions to her head, police said. She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin campus with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro at 702-828-2869 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.