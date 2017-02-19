Las Vegas police look for man who robbed eastern valley business in January

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed an eastern valley business in January.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said the Jan. 19 robbery happened when a man entered a local business at 3827 E. Sunset Road, near South Sandhill Road, about 9:40 a.m.

The suspected robber, believed to be a thinly built white man, was armed with a handgun. Police said no one was injured, but he made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Metro said the suspect is about 40 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes. The man was seen wearing a black baseball hat with an emblem on the front, black sunglasses and a white long-sleeved shirt. His pants, shoes and gloves were black, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.