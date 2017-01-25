Las Vegas police looking for 2 men linked to December armed robbery, kidnapping

Two men are wanted by Las Vegas police in connection with an armed December robbery and kidnapping.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said a man arrived home about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 17 and noticed two black men loitering near his apartment building on the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road. The man didn’t enter his apartment until he believed the two men were gone.

Upon entering his apartment, he was met by the same two men now covering their faces with bandanas. One suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim lie on the floor. During the robbery, the victim was struck by the gun on the back of his head at least once, police said.

The other suspect forced the victim to reveal where he kept his valuables and ransacked the apartment, police said. The intruders also took the man’s debit card and demanded the personal identification number.

Metro said evidence suggests the victim’s stolen debit card was used after the robbery at the Wal-Mart on 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the two suspects is urged to call Metro’s investigation section at 702-828-8242 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

