Las Vegas police looking for suspect who robbed businesses

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said was responsible for a robbery spree Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives said a man robbed several Las Vegas Valley businesses late Thursday night by walking to the counter, pulling a black handgun, demanding all the money in the register and leaving on foot.

The Metro release urged anyone with information about the robberies or the man to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

