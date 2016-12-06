Las Vegas police seeking public’s help to find bank robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find a man suspected of robbing a bank inside of a Las Vegas grocery store in November.

Police suspect the man of entering the bank on Nov. 18 inside of the Albertsons at 10140 W. Flamingo Road, near South Hualapai Way, at about 6:54 p.m., said the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement Monday.

The suspected robber has a “distinctive tattoo” on the back of his left hand, police said.

Police describe him as a slimly built white or Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, standing at approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the man’s whereabouts can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

