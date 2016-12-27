Police looking for suspect in 2 Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of two back-to-back robberies in early December.

The first robbery happened Dec. 13 when a man entered a business on the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard just before 4 p.m. He is suspected of following an employee to the 2300 block of West Sahara Avenue, where he robbed the employee at gunpoint about 4:05 p.m., said the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement. He fled westbound on West Sahara Avenue after.

The same man is suspected of entering and robbing a jewelry store early Dec. 14 on the 3400 block of East Sunset Road. Police said he used a firearm during the 6:40 a.m. robbery and fled northbound toward Sunset Road before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a medium built black man, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, with a large scar on the left side of his face spanning from his eye to mouth.

His clothing varied during both robberies from a red knit hat, dark hooded-sweater with white letters, dark pants and dark shoes with white trim. He was also seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants. The man is believed to be bald, said police.

During the robberies, the man was seen driving a newer 2010 to 2016 white Dodge Ram truck. The truck had tinted windows, a chrome front grill and chrome rims, said police.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

