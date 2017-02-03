Police looking for suspect in robbery of convenience store

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said robbed a business in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday.

A man armed with a black handgun entered a convenience store on the 4800 block of West Washington Avenue about 8:35 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives. He approached the counter, pulled out the gun and demanded the money in the register, detectives wrote in a release. He took the money and left.

Metro urged anyone with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.