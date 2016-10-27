Police looking for suspect in southeast Las Vegas Valley robbery

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to find a man who walked into a local business with a firearm and got away with an undisclosed amount of money early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 2585 S. Nellis Blvd., near East Sahara Avenue, at around 7 a.m.

When the suspect entered the local business, he immediately showed a firearm to employees and demanded money from the registers, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5-foot-9, and 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.