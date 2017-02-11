Police want man suspected of robbing women at west Las Vegas taco shop

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing three women Jan. 11 at a Roberto’s Taco Shop in the west Las Vegas Valley.

About 2:50 a.m. Jan. 11, officers responded to a Roberto’s Taco Shop located at 3399 S. Durango Drive to investigate reports of three women being robbed, police said.

According to the investigation, a man entered the business with a hooded sweatshirt covering his head and part of his face. The man approached the three women holding a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money and property then fled on foot, police said.

The man is described as a light-skinned black male, 18 to 25 years old, about 6 feet tall and about 145 to 165 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white tank top underneath, long black shorts with a blue stripe, and blue sneakers. He also had the letters “LA” tattooed on his right hand, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the department’s Spring Valley Area Command patrol investigations section at 702-828-1936 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

