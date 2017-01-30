Suspect in northwest valley armed robbery remains on the loose

Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help in finding a man they say robbed a woman in the northwest valley on Jan. 24.

The man approached a woman and her two children in her driveway on the 7000 block of Grandiose Court about 7 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department release said. The woman was loading her young children into her car when the man, armed with a handgun, demanded her belongings and threatened to hurt the kids.

The man took her things and drove off in a gray Hyundai two-door car. The release said he’s been seen nearby driving the Hyundai and also a Ford or Toyota dark-colored, four-door pickup truck.

Officers described him as thin and in his 30’s, as well as about 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing about 170 lbs. He disguised himself with a fake orange beard during the robbery, the Sunday release said.

Police encouraged people with information about the robbery to contact a robbery detective in Metro’s Northwest Area Command at 702-807-3181 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.