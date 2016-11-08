Suspect sought in convenience store robberies

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect in a string of convenience store robberies early Tuesday morning.

Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect’s description in each of the three robberies throughout the central and east-central Las Vegas Valley were similar as were some details.

Two 7-Elevens - one at 2683 S. Maryland Parkway and the other at 4180 E. Sahara Ave. - and a Circle K at 2475 S. Nellis Blvd were robbed between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., Gordon said. In each of the robberies, Gordon said, a man between 19 and 23 years old pulled a silver handgun and demanded cash from the clerks. They all complied, he said.

