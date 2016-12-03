Suspect wanted in convenience store robbery near Nellis

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night near Nellis Air Force Base.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 3589 N. Nellis Blvd., near East Gowan Road, just after 11 p.m. He was armed with a large framed handgun, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Po0lice didn’t say whether the suspect took anything.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his early 20s, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. According to Metro, he was last seen wearing a blue shirt over a black hooded sweatshirt, a multicolored scarf, khaki pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident or the robber can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

