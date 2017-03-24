84-year-old inmate dies in Carson City prison

An inmate serving time in Carson City died Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The department did not list any possible cause of death.

Homer Burton, 84, died just before 6 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical facility, the department said.

He had been serving 60 months to life in prison with possibility of parole for a sexual assault conviction from 1995.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine cause and manner of death.

The department needs the public’s help locating next of kin for Burton. Anyone who knows the inmate or his family may contact the Nevada Department of Corrections at 775-887-3309.

