Clark County School District police arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

Clark County School District police arrested a substitute teacher Wednesday on charges of sexual misconduct with a student.

According to district police chief Ken Young, 29-year-old Ryan Davis, who substitutes at Legacy High School and coaches football, had inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old female student.

Young said police became aware in the last five days of two incidents that occurred in late 2016. The incidents did not occur on school property, Young said.

Davis is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center, Young said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

