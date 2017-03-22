Las Vegas cab driver arrested on sexual assault charge

A Lucky Cab Co. driver was arrested last week in connection with the sexual assault of an incapacitated passenger.

On March 8, a woman called the cab company to report that she had left her phone in one of its vehicles. Upon review of video surveillance, the company discovered that the cab’s driver had sexually assaulted the woman, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Management immediately reported the incident to authorities. Police arrested cabdriver Abdul Based, 25, on Friday. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a sexual assault charge.

Anyone with information about the case may call Metro at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

