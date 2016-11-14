Las Vegas police arrest registered sex offender in robbery, attempted assault

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery and attempted sexual assault that occurred Nov. 7.

Police said Phillip White, a registered sex offender, was arrested Saturday evening after a short foot chase.

White, 53, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of burglary, attempted sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault and robbery.

Police said a woman was asleep in her apartment, in the 600 block of North 10th Street, just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 7 when she heard a noise in her bathroom. As she went to investigate, a man attacked her.

The investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section suggested the man entered the apartment through a bathroom window. According to a police statement, he “attempted a violent sexual assault of the victim and robbed her of cash.”

Anyone with information about the crime may call the sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.