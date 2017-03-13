Las Vegas substitute teacher charged with lewdness, sex acts involving student

A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been arrested on charges involving sex acts with a student and lewdness with a child.

Randall L. Minyard, 65, was arrested Friday after an incident at Sandy Miller Elementary Magnet School of International Studies was reported the previous day, district spokesman David Roddy said.

Minyard was hired by the school district Jan. 30 and was immediately terminated following his arrest, Roddy said. The spokesman said Thursday was Minyard’s first and last day at Sandy Miller.

Minyard was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sex act by an adult school employee with a student between 16 and 17 and one count of lewdness with a child under 14, according to jail records. No victim information was immediately available.

