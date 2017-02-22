Nevada Department of Corrections inmate dies in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported inmate Edmond Krotz died Wednesday morning.

Krotz, 75, was housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. He was committed from Clark County on July 25, 2006, for sexual assault of a victim younger than 16 and lewdness with a minor. Krotz was serving 30 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole, the Corrections Department said.

Krotz died at Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center in Carson City. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.