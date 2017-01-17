Posted 

Nevada prison inmate, 81, dies in Carson City medical facility

Nevada prison inmate, 81, dies in Carson City medical facility

web1_daniel_richmond_web_7795903.jpg
Daniel Richmond (Nevada Department of Corrections)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Daniel C. Richmond, 81, died in the Regional Medical Facility about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Richmond was committed from Clark County in 1980 and was serving 20 years to life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault with someone under 16, the department said.

The Carson City coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 