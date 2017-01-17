Nevada prison inmate, 81, dies in Carson City medical facility

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Daniel C. Richmond, 81, died in the Regional Medical Facility about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Richmond was committed from Clark County in 1980 and was serving 20 years to life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault with someone under 16, the department said.

The Carson City coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

