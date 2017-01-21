1 dead, another injured after shooting in east valley

Las Vegas Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the east side of the valley.

Police responded to the OK Corral bar and night club, 1602 N Nellis Blvd., near Owens Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Saturday and found a man had been shot two to three times and a woman had been shot once in the leg, according to Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath.

The man, in his 20s, died at the scene and the woman, a waitress at the bar, was taken to the University Medical Center in stable condition. She will be released later today, McGrath said.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out between about 10 people in the bar. The shooter fired four to six shots before fleeing on foot.

McGrath said a security guard at the bar chased the shooter through the parking lot and to a nearby neighborhood before he escaped.

The shooter is a light-skinned Hispanic man in his 20s with prescription glasses and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, McGrath said.

McGrath urged anyone who was at the bar during the shooting to come forward, as well as a woman driving a white car who was seen dropping the shooter off at the bar before the shooting.

The man will be identified by the Clark County Coroner when his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.