Posted 

1 hospitalized after being shot in central Las Vegas

1 hospitalized after being shot in central Las Vegas

8280821_web1_oakey-shoot_8280821.jpg
Police investigate a Friday morning shooting near South Maryland Parkway and East Charleston Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By Mike Shoro
Las Vegas Review-Journal

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting near South Maryland Parkway and East Charleston Boulevard Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kris Burke said the person, a house and cars were also hit by gunfire at the intersection of South 15th Street and East Oakey Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.

The injured person was shot in the leg, Burke said, and was expected to survive.

Description of the shooter and other information was not immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 