1 hospitalized after being shot in central Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting near South Maryland Parkway and East Charleston Boulevard Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kris Burke said the person, a house and cars were also hit by gunfire at the intersection of South 15th Street and East Oakey Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.

The injured person was shot in the leg, Burke said, and was expected to survive.

Description of the shooter and other information was not immediately available.

