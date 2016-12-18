1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in east Las Vegas Valley

A man was hospitalized after an early Sunday morning shooting in the east valley.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 1 a.m. Sunday near Sandhill Road and Stewart Avenue. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said the man was in critical condition but his injury was not life-threatening.

The shooter has not been identified or arrested, but detectives are investigating the scene.

