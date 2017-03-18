1 man in critical condition after early morning shooting

Las Vegas Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in the central valley that left one man critically injured.

Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting at 6 West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank.

Police are still investigating the shooting and as of 6:30 a.m. had not arrested or identified the shooter, Hank said.

Further details were not immediately available.

