1 person critical after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot in the torso “multiple times” Monday evening.

The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. at 701 Dike Lane, near Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition. He was in his 20s or 30s, Summers said.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the shooting.

After shots were fired, two men were seen fleeing the scene, but as of 8:30 p.m. no one was in custody, Summers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

