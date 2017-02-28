Posted 

1 person critical after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

Police on the scene of a shooting at 701 Dike Lane in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 27 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police on the scene of a shooting at 701 Dike Lane in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 27 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police on the scene of a shooting at 701 Dike Lane in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 27 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot in the torso “multiple times” Monday evening.

The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. at 701 Dike Lane, near Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition. He was in his 20s or 30s, Summers said.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the shooting.

After shots were fired, two men were seen fleeing the scene, but as of 8:30 p.m. no one was in custody, Summers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

