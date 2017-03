The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded about 12:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Elm Avenue, near Eastern and Stewart avenues. Two people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

