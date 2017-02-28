Argument preceded shooting in downtown Las Vegas apartment

An argument led to the Monday night shooting of a man in a downtown Las Vegas apartment community, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. Monday in the victim’s apartment at 701 Dike Lane, near West Bonanza Road and Rancho Drive.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Danny Cordero said two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting were allowed into the apartment. They began arguing with the victim and multiple shots were fired, he said.

The victim tried to drive himself to the hospital afterward, “but only made it as far as a nearby 7-Eleven,” Cordero said. He was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspects were seen running from the apartment, police said. They remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

