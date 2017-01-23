Boy demands car keys, shoots man in northwest Las Vegas

A 25-year-old man was shot after a boy with a gun demanded car keys from him in the northwest valley Sunday night.

The 25-year-old was returning with a 34-year-old man from a store to an apartment complex near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rampart Boulevard about 9:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The two were then confronted by a boy with a gun at Desert Shores Villas, 3151 Soaring Gulls Drive, Gordon said.

The boy wanted their car keys, prompting the 34-year-old man to run. The boy shot the 25-year-old before running west through the complex.

Gordon said the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police did not have anybody in custody as of 11:15 a.m., Gordon said.

