Coroner identifies man shot, killed during attempted robbery at 7-Eleven

The Clark County coroner has identified the man shot by an armed man early Thursday morning during an attempted robbery in North Las Vegas.

Rashad Ryan, 24, was shot while attempting to rob the 7-Eleven at 2100 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Civic Center Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man who shot Ryan in the back was working in the store but was not a 7-Eleven employee. Ryan was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

In 2010, a clerk at that same convenience store was shot and killed by two men also attempting an armed robbery.

North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said Thursday that police had not yet determined whether the shooter was authorized to carry a gun or if police would pursue charges against him.

