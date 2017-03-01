FBI terminates Las Vegas-based agent who shot at police sergeant in Michigan in December

The FBI released a statement Tuesday announcing the termination of a Las Vegas-based agent who shot at a police sergeant in Michigan in December.

Ruben Hernandez, 35, pleaded no contest to felonious assault Friday. He was arrested Dec. 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after brandishing a gun at a Planet Fitness. He is accused of firing three shots at the responding sergeant.

“We hold our employees to the highest standards of professional conduct. Mr. Hernandez has been terminated from his position,” according to a statement released by the FBI Tuesday.

Shortly after the arrest, Hernandez’s lawyer said that he only had a “vague, hazy” recollection of the events, likely due to a paranoia attack fueled by alcohol.

