Las Vegas driver uninjured in shooting during road rage incident

A man’s vehicle was hit by gunfire several times in an apparent road rage incident late Monday night.

A 34-year-old man was driving south on Valley View Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, when a white vehicle drifted into his lane about 11 p.m., Las Vegas police said.

The man sounded his horn. The driver of the white vehicle drove up next to him and fired multiple rounds, Lt. David Gordon said.

The man’s vehicle was hit over 10 times, but he was not injured, police said.

The shooter is still at large.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381.Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.